Nawalpur, Oct 20: Four people have died from Japanese encephalitis in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat–Susta East) over the past two months, according to the Provincial Public Health Office.

Lab inspector Dilliram Tiwari said the victims included a 13-year-old girl from Hupsekot, a 45-year-old woman from Baudikali, a 52-year-old man from Madhyabindu, and a 67-year-old man from Kawasoti. All died while undergoing treatment in Bharatpur, where their samples were later confirmed positive for Japanese encephalitis at the National Public Health Laboratory in Teku.

So far, 14 infections have been recorded in the district, with nine patients recovering, one still in treatment, and four deaths. Tiwari said the virus directly affects the brain, often making patients critically ill.

Most cases were found in Kawasoti (six) and Madhyabindu (four), with one each in Hupsekot, Baudikali, Gaindakot, and Devchuli.

Japanese Encephalitis spreads through bites of Culex mosquitoes, which breed in rice fields and stagnant water. The disease can cause brain swelling, paralysis, or even death in severe cases.

Health officials have launched awareness drives urging people to use mosquito nets, wear long-sleeved clothes, and keep pig and poultry sheds away from homes.

