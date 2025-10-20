Kathmandu, Oct 20: Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, who Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal had claimed fled to the United States, appeared publicly on Monday from his own burned-down residence.

Speaking briefly with a few journalists, Khadka urged them not to spread false news.

Recalling the violent protests of September 8 and 9, he said the country had reached a point where its very existence was in question.

“We were at a stage where we didn’t know if we could continue living as Nepalis. Let’s put those incidents behind us, but now there is no alternative to moving forward together. A new government has been formed, and we must accept that. Senior leaders of all parties have already said so,” he remarked.

Khadka also expressed concern that recent media reports about him had created a misleading impression. “The reports about me were based on what those in power said, and that was false,” he said.

People's News Monitoring Service