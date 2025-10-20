Kathmandu, October 20: The body of Nepali youth Bipin Joshi, who was killed by Hamas militants in Gaza, brought to Kathmandu on Monday. His remains arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in the morning.

Prime Minister, ministers, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the airport to pay their final tributes.

According to family sources, Joshi’s body will be taken to his hometown in Bhimdatta Municipality, Kanchanpur, today, where the final rites will be performed.

Joshi, who had gone to Israel for studies, was taken hostage during the Hamas attack on Kibbutz area. After remaining missing for several weeks, Israeli authorities confirmed his death on October 13, 2023 (Ashoj 27).

Following the Israel–Hamas ceasefire and prisoner exchange, Hamas handed over Joshi’s body to the Israeli army. DNA testing later confirmed the body to be his. According to officials from the Nepali Embassy in Israel, forensic analysis showed that Joshi had died shortly after being abducted.

Before being flown to Nepal, a tribute ceremony was held on Sunday at the Katiba 8 Memorial and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, where his coffin was draped with the Nepali national flag.

People’s News Monitoring Service