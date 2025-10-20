Kathmandu, Oct 20: Prime Minister Sushila Karki said the pain and struggle endured by Nepali youths during the Israel–Hamas war are beyond imagination.

Speaking on Monday while paying tribute to the late Bipin Joshi, a Nepali youth killed after being taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Prime Minister Karki said Joshi was a son to all Nepali mothers and would never be forgotten.

“When our youths were kidnapped and caught in the war, they must have suffered immensely, but we cannot truly feel that pain. A Nepali son is a son to all of us mothers. No one can ever forget Bipin,” she said.

Bipin Joshi, a student from Kanchanpur who had gone to Israel for studies, was taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on a kibbutz area on October 7, 2023. His whereabouts remained unknown until October 13, when Israeli authorities confirmed his death.

After a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the militant group handed over Joshi’s body to the Israeli army during a hostage exchange process.

