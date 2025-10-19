Kathmandu, Oct 19 : President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed concern over the decision of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) to conduct public campaigns for opinion-building while opting not to participate in elections, signaling dissatisfaction with the party’s approach.

UML recently concluded that reinstating the House of Representatives is the easiest way to resolve the political crisis and decided to engage in public outreach to build support for parliament’s reinstatement.

During a discussion with civil society leaders, President Paudel reportedly voiced unease over UML’s move. “The President was concerned about whether elections would take place,” one participant told Lokanter. “He expressed dissatisfaction with UML’s decision yesterday to mobilize public opinion for reinstating parliament.”

The President noted that apart from KP Oli, other UML leaders support holding elections. “I haven’t spoken with Oli yet. Other UML leaders favor elections, but the President was concerned about why UML made this decision,” the participant added.

President Paudel is reportedly worried that UML’s choice to organize public opinion campaigns while boycotting elections could further destabilize the political environment.

-People's News Monitoring Service