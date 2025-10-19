Lalitpur, Oct 19 : Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ coordinator of the Maoist Centre’s central convention organizing committee, has described Nepal’s current situation as extraordinary and complex, emphasizing an increased role for the party.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the Lalitpur Metropolitan Committee of the Maoist Centre on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1146, Prachanda highlighted the party’s responsibility under these circumstances and outlined a 10-point guidance for action.

He referred to the September 8 Gen Z movement as a demonstration of public demand against irregularities, corruption, and misgovernance, noting that the following day’s events showed how dangerously wrong trends were developing in the country. He said the party acted to end the state of lawlessness that followed.

Prachanda stated the party supported the demands of the movement and stressed that it must transform according to the aspirations and sentiments of the youth. “Even in changed circumstances, the party that transforms is the Maoist party. Continuous dialogue with the youth is essential. They must understand revolutionary principles, distinguish friend from foe, and grasp the need for constitutional amendments,” he said.

He called on the public and youth to understand issues such as good governance, social justice, a directly elected executive president, and a fully proportional electoral system. “Only a revolutionary party and its leaders admit mistakes. Bourgeois and reactionaries do not. As a party leading the people, we must transform again; revolutionaries are not the same as those protecting corruption,” Prachanda added.

He criticized reactionary elements for sending misleading messages regarding former Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara and underscored that decisions on party leadership should be made internally, not by the media.

Committee member and former minister Pampha Bhusal emphasized that the constitution guarantees maximum rights to citizens and highlighted the youth’s demand to institutionalize good governance and an inclusive federal democratic republic, ensuring the success of the socialist ‘people’s revolution.’

She noted that the Gen Z movement caused unprecedented destruction, but the President’s actions helped restore peace, stressing the importance of successful elections on Falgun 21.

-People's News Monitoring Service