Kathmandu, October 19: On Sunday, the injured demonstrators arrived at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar with a five-point demand. However, citing a busy schedule, Prime Minister Sushila Karki declined to meet them.

The injured protesters had reached Singha Durbar at around 9 a.m. to meet the Prime Minister, but Karki did not leave her official residence in Baluwatar throughout the morning. Frustrated by her absence, the Gen-Z protestors expressed strong dissatisfaction, reiterating their demand for immediate judicial action against those responsible for the shootings that occurred on September 8 and 9 (Bhadra 23 and 24).

Their demands include: Constitutional reform and a national referendum; protection and legal recognition of the Gen-Z movement; zero tolerance against corruption and investigation of property holdings; transparent appointments in constitutional bodies, and prevention of foreign interference.

The protesters have given the government a five-day ultimatum to fulfill their demands.

As tensions rose at the PM’s Office, Karki’s chief advisor, Ajayabhadra Khanaal, stated that the Prime Minister was working from Baluwatar and could not meet due to her busy schedule.

The Gen-Z movement protests of September 8 and 9 left over a dozen people injured, and some of them are still undergoing treatment.

People’s News Monitoring Service.