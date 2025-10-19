Kathmandu, Oct 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandrakuber Khapung openly rebuked top police officials during a briefing on Friday, warning that some activities by senior officers violated organizational conduct and could warrant court-martial if Nepal’s police had a system like the army’s.

Speaking in a firm, no-nonsense tone, Khapung’s comments left the faces of Additional IGPs (AIGs) in the hall visibly tense. The briefing coincided with a ceremonial promotion event where Deputy IGPs (DIGs) were being awarded AIG badges.

The IGP’s stern remarks were linked to the recent Janajati protest, during which National Independent Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane was released from Nakkhu prison on Bhadra 24. Reports had surfaced that Secretary Eknarayan Aryal and AIG Dan Bahadur Karki of the Valley Police Office facilitated Lamichhane’s release, raising questions about officer conduct amid political maneuvering.

Khapung expressed concern that while police bore the brunt of the protests—including widespread arson and looting—some AIGs were engaged in unhealthy competition, undermining organizational morale. Although the cabinet holds transfer authority, Khapung’s influence reportedly placed Karki in a challenging position as Valley Police Chief during the unrest.

Officials at the briefing noted Khapung did not name anyone directly but emphasized that collective discipline and morale are essential for the organization’s success. The promotions awarded included AIG badges to Sushil Singh Rathour, Umaprasad Chaturvedi, Himalayakumar Shrestha, and Dambar Bahadur Bik.

Khapung, who took charge as IGP on Bhadra 19, will retire on Kartik 27 after 30 years of service. Potential successors include AIGs Dan Bahadur Karki, Rajan Adhikari, Dr. Manoj KC, and Siddhivikram Shah, all senior officers with long-standing service records.

People's News Monitoring Service