Kathmandu, Oct 19: Global IME Bank has been declared Nepal’s Best Bank for the second consecutive year by Global Finance magazine. Following the announcement, the bank’s Chairman, Chandra Dhakal, expressed his gratitude: “At this proud and joyful moment, I sincerely thank the Government of Nepal, regulatory authorities, our valued customers, dedicated staff, and all well-wishers who continuously guide and support us.”

He added that such recognition motivates the bank to pursue ongoing success and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving even greater milestones in the future.

-People's News Monitoring Service