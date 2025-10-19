Kathmandu, Oct 19: Nepal’s flower market is buzzing ahead of Tihar, with traders projecting business worth around Rs 400 million this year, about Rs 50 million higher than last year, according to the Floriculture Association Nepal (FAN).

FAN President Rajesh Bhakta Shrestha said the flower trade has been growing steadily by 10 to 15 percent each year, and the industry could generate between Rs 3 to 3.5 billion in total trade this fiscal year. Marigolds, chrysanthemums, and globe amaranths dominate Tihar sales, all sourced locally. While official flower imports are halted during the festival, small illegal entries from India still occur.

Around 70 percent of Nepal’s annual flower demand is met domestically. Customs data show imports have fallen sharply, from Rs 277.9 million to Rs 127 million in FY 2081/82—a drop of over 54 percent—while exports have doubled to Rs 21.3 million.

Commercial floriculture, which began in 2011 BS, now covers 270 hectares in 52 districts, involving more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and investments exceeding Rs 8.8 billion. The sector employs over 53,000 people directly and indirectly.

To celebrate the festive season, FAN organized a flower exhibition in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur. The two-day event attracted thousands, generating over Rs 4.4 million in sales. FAN said the fair aims to promote domestic flower farming, improve quality, and push for greater self-reliance as demand surges during Tihar and Chhath.

