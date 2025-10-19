Kathmandu, October 19: Nepali Congress’s senior leader and former acting president of the party, Gopalman Shrestha, has said that there is a need for a comprehensive dialogue among the political parties, Gen-Z groups, including the monarchy.

At a press conference held in Jhamsikhel, Lalitpur, on Sunday, Shrestha emphasized the need to move beyond the politics of exclusion, instead, to pursue cooperation, coexistence, and dialogue with all the political forces.

He stated that the nation’s problems must be solved from within the political parties themselves. “Dialogue should not be delayed—monarchists, traditional forces, the Gen Z movement, dissenting groups, and all sides must be included,” he said.

According to him, internal consensus is essential to protect the country from external interference. “A national gathering of all sides should be convened without delay to resolve the nation’s crisis,” Shrestha stressed.

Shrestha expressed his readiness to work for national unity beyond party interests, following the guidance of senior Nepali Congress leaders B. P. Koirala, Ganeshman Singh, and Krishna Prasad Bhattarai. He urged the Nepali Congress to take the initiative in organizing an all-party assembly and said he was ready to play an active coordinating role in it.

Highlighting the importance of respecting differing opinions in a democracy, he also urged that the issues raised by the Gen Z movement be taken seriously. At the same time, he warned that the tendency of NGOs to displace political parties poses a threat to both democracy and nationalism.

“An anti-political party campaign is being waged,” Shrestha said, “and it is creating a serious threat to democracy and national sovereignty.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.