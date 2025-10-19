Kathmandu, October 19: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has announced up to 80 percent discounts on domestic air travel for senior citizens.

In a meeting held today at CAAN headquarters, chaired by Director General and Engineer Pradeep Adhikari, and attended by the Airline Operators Association of Nepal and representatives from domestic airline companies, the decision was finalized.

According to Director General Adhikari, citizens aged 70 and above will receive at least 50 percent discounts on all domestic flight routes based on the government-approved maximum airfare rates. Specifically:

70 years and above: 50% discount

75 years and above: 70% discount

80 years and above: 80% discount

He added that all passengers with disabilities, regardless of age, will be entitled to a minimum 50 percent fare discount.

CAAN believes this move will ensure inclusivity and accessibility in air travel, making flights more affordable and convenient for senior citizens, particularly those living in remote areas.

All domestic airline companies have been instructed to implement the decision immediately, starting today.

DG Adhikari emphasized that the authority is committed to introducing more people-centric policies in the future, benefiting senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other passengers in need.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal will continue to implement citizen-friendly policies that serve the interests of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and all travelers,” Adhikari said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.