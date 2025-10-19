Kathmandu, Oct 19:The Nepali Army has withdrawn troops from 41 out of 62 sites where they were deployed to safeguard key public infrastructure and prisons after the Gen-Z protests of September 8 and 9. The pullout follows an improvement in the overall security situation.

Army personnel had been stationed at five prisons in the Kathmandu Valley and 57 outside it. Forces remain at 21 locations considered still sensitive, according to the Directorate of Military Operations.

Major General Anup Jung Thapa said the army contained unrest within six to eight hours of deployment, despite arson and vandalism by protesters. He noted that troops managed rescue efforts without any casualties and kept essential services running.

Although parts of Singha Durbar were set on fire, Thapa said critical documents from the National Security Council, the Ministry of Defense, and the Finance Ministry’s data center were secured.

He also said about 2,000 protesters tried to storm Tribhuvan International Airport but were stopped before reaching the premises, keeping airport operations normal from September 10. Stranded foreign tourists and diplomatic missions were also protected.

Thapa added that while the army initially restrained the crowd at Singha Durbar without major force, it later determined that lethal weapons would have been necessary had the situation escalated further.

