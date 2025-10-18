Kathmandu, October 18: The festival of Yamapanchak, also known as Tihar, formally begins today. Each year, it is celebrated from Kartik Krishna Trayodashi to Kartik Shukla Dwitiya.

Today, Dwadashi Tithi remains until 1:23 p.m., after which Trayodashi Tithi begins. Hence, the second biggest festival of Nepalis—Tihar—officially starts today. According to the calendar approved by the Nepal Panchang Nirnayak Bikas Samiti (Nepal Calendar Determination Development Committee), Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be celebrated today, as Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Tithi falls after 1:23 p.m.

Professor Dr. Devmani Bhattarai, a member of the committee and a scholar of religious scriptures, informed that Yamadeep Daan (offering lamps to Yama, the god of death) also begins today. He added that Kaag Tihar (Crow Tihar) falls on Sunday.

According to the scriptures, Dhantrayodashi and Yamadeep Daan are celebrated in the evening when Trayodashi Tithi prevails. Committee Chairperson Professor Shambhu Prasad Dhakal said that Yamadeep Daan should begin in the evening when Trayodashi occurs, while Kaag Tihar should be observed in the morning when Trayodashi falls during sunrise. It is believed that performing Yamadeep Daan during Yamapanchak grants liberation from the torments of Yama (the god of death). Dhanvantari Jayanti also falls on Sunday.

Due to the alignment of lunar dates, Kukur Tihar (Dog Tihar) and Laxmi Puja coincide on Monday this year, the committee noted.

Yamadeep Daan is performed according to the number of family members, said Professor Toyaraj Nepal. It must be offered facing south, as per the scriptures. The ritual continues from Kartik Krishna Trayodashi to Kartik Shukla Dwitiya, the day of Bhai Tika.

On Kartik 2 (Sunday), devotees perform Narak Snan (ritual purification bath) at dawn and celebrate Kukur Tihar in the morning, followed by Laxmi Puja in the evening, said Chairperson Dhakal. On Monday morning, one must bathe with Apamarga herbs before sunrise—this is called Narak Snan. It is believed that taking this bath and lighting lamps to float on rivers frees one from hellish suffering.

On Kartik 3, Chaturdashi Tithi lasts until 2:52 p.m., after which Amavasya Tithi begins—thus Laxmi Puja is to be observed the same day. The scriptures prescribe performing Laxmi Puja at night when Amavasya occurs. This year, Kartik 4 (Tuesday) sees Amavasya Tithi until 4:29 p.m. only, thus, Laxmi Puja should be observed on Monday evening.

Gai Puja (Cow Worship), Goru Puja (Ox Worship), Govardhan Puja, Hal Tihar, Bali Puja, Mha Puja (Self Worship), and the start of the Nepal Sambat 1146 calendar all fall on Kartik 5 (Wednesday). According to the scriptures, these rituals are to be performed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright lunar fortnight. The Nepal Sambat New Year begins with sunrise on this very day.

Bhai Tika is to be celebrated on Kartik 6 (Thursday), the committee announced. The auspicious time (shubh saait) for Bhai Tika is at 11:39 a.m., informed committee member Laxman Panthi. During the ritual, brothers should sit facing west while sisters face east when applying the tika.

For the general public, applying tika during midday is also considered scripturally acceptable. However, the state authorities should follow the exact auspicious time. The festival known as Bhai Puja in Nepali and Kija Puja in Newari will also be observed on Kartik 6. The committee stated that Bhai Tika can be performed until sunset without issue.

People’s News Monitoring Service.