Chitwan, Oct 18: Seven vehicles, including a bus and a truck, collided on the Muglin–Narayangadh road section this morning.

According to DSP Rabindra Khanal of Chitwan District Police Office, the crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m.

The accident involved a truck (Na 8 Kha 6629) heading from Muglin toward Narayangadh and a bus (Ba 4 Kha 7420) coming from the opposite direction.

Following the impact, several other vehicles behind them collided in sequence — a trailer (Na 7 Kha 9607), an electric microbus (Ba Pra 06–001 Ga 0484), another bus (Ga 2 Kha 1626), a Bolero jeep (Na 3 Cha 3256), and a car (BAB 8470).

More than 20 people were injured in the crash. They were taken to Chitwan Medical College, Janata Care Hospital, and National City Hospital for treatment. Of them, 13 are being treated at National City Hospital, four at Chitwan Medical College, and four at Janata Care Hospital, police said.

People's News Monitoring Service