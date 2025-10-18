Kathmandu, October 18: Police have encircled and stopped members of the Shahi Yuwa Shakti Nepal, ATF, and other pro-monarchist groupswho had gathered at Samakhusi Square.

The groups had planned to hold a motorcycle rally from Samakhusi and Ekantakuna to Narayanhiti Royal Palace, demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the creation of a corruption-free society. However, police intervened and blocked them before the rally could proceed.

On Friday, the Kathmandu District Administration had issued a notice identifying restricted zones for demonstration in different places in the city with the plan of halting today’s pro-monarchy demonstration.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

Bottom of Form