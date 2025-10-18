Kathmandu, Oct 18: CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli said he will speak with former President Bidya Devi Bhandari after missing her phone call. Speaking at the party’s ongoing Central Committee meeting in Lalitpur, Oli said Bhandari had called him, but he was unable to answer because he was busy.

His remarks came after many UML members raised the issue of party membership to former President Bhandari, who is attempting to return to active UML politics. Several members who oppose Oli in the party, are rooting for Bhandari to replace Oli as party chair.

“Bidya Bhandari had called me, but I couldn’t take the call as I was occupied. I will talk to her after the meeting,” Oli told the gathering.

He hinted that the party could decide on her membership status if she formally applies. “I had said earlier that she should submit an application for party membership, but she hasn’t done so yet. If she applies, a decision can be made,” Oli said.

During the meeting, several leaders urged Oli not to block Bhandari’s party membership.

People's News Monitoring Service