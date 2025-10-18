Kathmandu, October 18: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has paid a total of Rs. 530,955,281 as of Ashoj 31, 2082 (mid-October 2025) against its loan obligations to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Citizens Investment Trust (CIT).

This payment covers the full installment amount for two narrow-body aircraft and a partial payment for two wide-body aircraft, both purchased for the Corporation’s international flight operations.

Since the current management assumed leadership of the Corporation, Nepal Airlines has paid a total of Rs. 845 billion against the aircraft loan liabilities up to the end of Ashoj 2082.

The Corporation noted that its business was severely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted its financial performance. Therefore, NAC has sent a formal request to the EPF and CIT seeking waivers on accumulated interest and penalties, and has also asked for an extension in the number of installments to ease the repayment process.

Discussions on these requests are reportedly progressing positively. In this context, the Corporation has also expressed its expectation for necessary cooperation and facilitation from the concerned agencies and the Government of Nepal to help it meet its debt repayment obligations.

People’s News Monitoring Service.