Kathmandu, October 18: Gen-Z youth leader Miraj Dhungana has clarified that the group’s decision to form a political party is not merely to contest elections.

At a press conference held in the capital on Saturday, Dhungana reiterated that they would not participate in any election until their main demands are fulfilled.

He emphasized that ensuring a directly elected executive and granting voting rights to Nepalis living abroad are their non-negotiable bottom lines. “Forming a political party doesn’t mean we are eager to run in elections. Let that be clear,” he said.

Dhungana argued that mass movements alone cannot develop the country, adding that a formal structure such as an NGO or a political party is necessary to move forward. “A crowd alone can’t build a nation. To be official, you need an NGO or a political party. Otherwise, it’s just a mob — and mobs don’t develop countries,” he remarked.

He also called on all groups to unite and move forward in an organized way, saying, “Our umbrella is big. A revolution of this kind has come after a long time. I invite everyone to join.”

Dhungana reaffirmed his stance, saying they remain firm on their key demands and will not take part in elections until those are met. “A directly elected executive is our main agenda — it must be guaranteed. Also, Nepalis abroad must be granted voting rights,” he said. “How can there be an election ignoring 8 million out of 30 million citizens? Their blood and sweat must be respected. Until these demands are met, we will not go to the polls.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

Bottom of Form