Kathmandu, October 18: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has successfully operated commercial flights on the Kathmandu–Guangzhou–Kathmandu sector with an encouraging number of passengers.

According to the regular flight schedule, the Kathmandu–Guangzhou flight on October 16, 2025 (Flight RA-417) departed from Kathmandu and landed in Guangzhou at 5:00 a.m. local time, carrying a total of 138 passengers — including 6 in business class and 132 in economy class. Among them were 27 Nepali, 29 Chinese, 61 Indian, and 21 passengers from 22 other nationalities, reflecting a diverse and enthusiastic passenger mix.

Similarly, the return flight from Guangzhou to Kathmandu (RA-418) on October 17, 2025, successfully landed in Kathmandu with 78 passengers on board.

NAC further reported that bookings for the upcoming Kathmandu–Guangzhou flight on October 23, 2025, have already reached full occupancy, and the return flight on October 24, 2025, is also expected to operate with a full passenger load.

To promote this newly established route, Nepal Airlines has made a cordial appeal to all travel agencies, media representatives, and concerned stakeholders to extend their cooperation and support in ensuring the continued success of the airline’s commercial operations.

The Kathmandu–Guangzhou–Kathmandu service is the latest international destination launched under the leadership of the current management, following the successful commencement of flights to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

