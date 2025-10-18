Security personnel stand guard as demonstrators carrying Nepal's national flag take part in a pro-monarchy rally in Kathmandu on May 29, 2025. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)

Kathmandu, Oct 18:The Kathmandu District Administration Office has banned rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations at key locations in the capital for two months.

The order issued by Chief District Officer Ishwar Raj Paudel cites possible vandalism, arson, and clashes that could arise from large gatherings. Under Section 6 (3a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, assemblies of more than five people for protest activities are restricted until mid-December.

Protests are prohibited around the President’s Office at Shital Niwas, the Vice President’s Office (Green House), Narayanhiti Palace Museum, Keshar Mahal–Lainchaur–Malla Hotel area, and the vicinity of the National Police Academy and Samakhusi.

Restrictions also cover the Singha Durbar area, including routes from Bhadrakali Temple to the main gate, the Supreme Court junction, Padmodaya turning, the Office of the Auditor General, and Hanumansthan Temple.

Other restricted areas include the District Court and Administration Office surroundings, the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, the residences of the National Assembly Chair and Chief Justice, and a 100-metre radius from the Rastra Bank junction.

People's News Monitoring Service