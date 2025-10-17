Kathmandu, October 17: The SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) held a two-day closing workshop on October 17 at the Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura, for the project titled “Livelihood Enhancement of Small Farmers in the SAARC Region through Small-Scale Agro-business focusing on Value Chain Development.” Funded by the SAARC Development Fund (SDF), the project was implemented in five member countries-- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

It aimed to strengthen value-added agro-businesses and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the SAARC member states.

The project introduced a range of value-added products such as jackfruit and cassava chips, carrot and radish pickles, ginger powder, moringa-based products, and virgin coconut oil demonstrating how processing innovations can increase farmers’ income and reduce post-harvest losses. Implementing partners included RDA (Bangladesh), the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (Bhutan), M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (India), the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare (Maldives) and the Department of Agriculture Centre (Sri Lanka).

The inaugural session was chaired by Dr. Harunur Rashid, Director of the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC). In his address, Dr. Rashid highlighted the project’s objectives, major achievements, and challenges over the past six years. He noted that the project had significantly contributed to enhancing farmers’ income and entrepreneurial capacity through small-scale agro-processing initiatives and value chain development.

The Chief Guest, Dr. A.K.M. Wali Ullah, Director General (Additional Secretary), RDA, Bogura said, the project has produced significant outcomes, including the enhancement of national policies, the promotion of women’s entrepreneurship, and the strengthening of agricultural value chains across SAARC member states. These achievements, he noted, are vital for advancing agricultural development and ensuring food security in the region.

Tanvir Ahmad Torophder, Director (ARD & SDF) at the SAARC Secretariat, praised SAC’s coordinating role and emphasized the need for stronger linkages between regional institutions and national governments. He appreciated the project’s achievements and urged policymakers to integrate its successful lessons into national rural development strategies.

In his inaugural address, Waseem Shahzad, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the SAARC Development Fund (SDF), congratulated SAC and its partners for successfully implementing the project across diverse agricultural contexts. He reaffirmed SDF’s continued commitment to supporting regional initiatives that promote sustainable rural livelihoods. Shahzad noted that the project’s achievements mark the beginning of a long-term transformation one that will expand its reach, strengthen training facilities and ensure lasting, real-world impacts across SAARC member states. He emphasized that the success stories emerging from the project demonstrate how collaboration and innovation can drive inclusive growth and resilience in rural communities throughout South Asia.

Ms. Shabnam Shivakoti, Governing Board Member of SAC and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Nepal, stressed the importance of regional collaboration, policy alignment, and knowledge sharing to ensure long-term sustainability of value-added agribusiness models.

The opening remarks, focusing on project achievements and challenges, were delivered by Dr. Md. Younus Ali, Project Coordinator, SAC. He highlighted the importance of strengthening regional partnerships to sustain these outcomes. Dr. Ali expressed gratitude to all national focal points and implementing partners for their active contribution and dedication throughout the project period.

Dr. Nowsher Ali Sarder, PCR Consultant of the Livelihood Project, presented the Project Completion Report and Endline Survey findings, showing remarkable improvements in farmers’ income, post-harvest handling, and adoption of improved technologies.

