Kathmandu, Oct 17: President Ramchandra Paudel has called on Gen Z to make history by ensuring the success of the upcoming national election scheduled for March 5.

During a meeting held Thursday evening at the presidential residence, Sheetal Niwas, with the interim government and Gen Z campaign leaders, President Paudel urged young people to view the election as a national campaign for change.

He said the interim government was formed by exercising the president’s constitutional authority to promote national unity, describing it as a major achievement of the youth-led movement against corruption and for good governance. He urged the youth to see this as a victory of their struggle and to actively participate in the March 5 election.

The president also warned the youth to remain alert against those trying to exploit their movement for personal or political gain.

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki praised the president’s relentless efforts to stabilize the nation despite his age and health challenges. She said his appeal to the youth reflected his emotional and heartfelt concern for the country.

Karki added that President Paudel, who has fought for the people since his youth, is a seasoned leader whose words should be taken as the voice of conscience.

Representatives of Gen Z said their movement was aimed at ending corruption and misgovernance, and ensuring social and economic justice. They clarified that their protests were not against the constitution, democracy, federalism, or inclusion.

They affirmed their full support for holding the election on schedule but stressed that the government must recognize their movement and address its core demands.

The meeting was attended by all members of the interim cabinet, including Prime Minister Karki. Gen Z representatives present were Madan Karki, Monika Niraula, Bhoj Bikram Thapa, Shiv Yadav, Urpajun Chamling, Nikunj Bhandari, Rizan Rana, Bablu Gupta, Ojwasiraj Thapa, Purushottam Yadav, Aditya Acharya, Khemraj Saud, Apsana Banu, Pradeep Pandey, Gunjan Shah Thakuri, and Dhiraj Joshi.

People's News Monitoring Service