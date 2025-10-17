Kathmandu, Oct 17. Prime Minister Sushila Karki is holding a meeting with the diplomatic community today.

She has called the meeting to brief heads and representatives of diplomatic missions on Nepal’s current political situation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Singha Durbar. All heads of diplomatic missions and foreign ambassadors based in Nepal have been invited.

Discussions and consultations will focus on the country’s current developments and the upcoming House of Representatives elections scheduled by the interim government for March 5, the office said.

This is the first meeting of its kind called by Prime Minister Karki since assuming office.

As the election date nears, Karki faces the challenge of creating a conducive environment for voting while still struggling to give full shape to her cabinet.

Earlier, the Election Commission had held consultations with political parties. However, the government has faced criticism for failing to hold in-depth discussions to ensure a favorable election environment.

Karki was appointed prime minister following the Gen Z movement, which led to the dissolution of Parliament and the subsequent election announcement.

People's News Monitoring Service