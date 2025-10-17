Kathmandu, October 17: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has briefed to the diplomats stationed in Kathmandu about the present political change and the country’s situation today this afternoon. According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, the PM briefed about the current political situation in the country.

She had called heads of diplomatic agencies and foreign ambassadors to brief about the latest political development in Nepal.

The meeting was attended by the heads of foreign agencies and ambassadors of all diplomatic missions in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.