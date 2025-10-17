Kathmandu, October 17: Gen-Z youth Miraj Dhungana is set to register a new party. Dhungana has said that he is preparing for a press conference at the Everest Hotel in Kathmandu at 1 pm on Saturday to announce the name of the party.

He has stated that the party will be registered based on the agenda of ensuring a directly elected executive Prime Minister and voting right to the Nepalis abroad.

Releasing a video on social media, he informed that a party formation negotiation committee of the Gen-Z has already been formed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.