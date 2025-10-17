Kathmandu, October 17: The Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DMLI) has initiated an inquiry into the movable and immovable assets owned by three former prime ministers and two former ministers.

The investigation targets former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, KP Sharma Oli, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, as well as former ministers Arzu Rana Deuba and Deepak Khadka, on suspicion of amassing illegal wealth through abuse of public office. Deuba’s son, Jaiveer Singh Deuba, has also been included in the probe.

The DMLI has sent formal letters to the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON), and the Office of the Company Registrar, requesting detailed records of savings, investments, companies, and business transactions linked to the aforementioned individuals and their relatives. Similarly, the department wrote to the Department of Land Management and Archives on Thursday to collect and submit details of land and property ownership. Officials from the relevant agencies confirmed that data collection is already underway as per the correspondence.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

