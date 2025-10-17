Kathmandu, Oct 17: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has said that if Nepal Police do not have sufficient resources and facilities, preparations for the upcoming House of Representatives election could be affected, and the government is aware of this risk.

He made the remarks on Friday during the 70th Police Day, 2082, at a program paying tribute to the “Immortal Police.”

Aryal stated, “Nepal Police is at the forefront of law enforcement. Its actions also reflect on the government’s image and response. The protests on Bhadra 23 and 24 are a reflection of this.”

He added that during the Gen Z movement, both personal and organizational property of the police was looted or burned, highlighting the lack of resources in the force, which directly affected both the organization and ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the upcoming election on Falgun 21 (March 5, 2026), Aryal stressed that adequate resources and facilities are essential for the police. “The Ministry of Home Affairs will take serious steps to equip the police with the necessary resources, and the government will take immediate action in this regard,” he said.

Aryal also noted that with advancing technology, new types of crimes are emerging, making investigative work increasingly challenging.

People's News Monitoring Service