Kathmandu, October 17: Since the month of Saun (mid-July), four rhinos have been found dead in and around Chitwan National Park. Among them, two were males, one was female, and the identity of one could not be determined.

According to the Park’s information officer, Avinash Thapamagar, three of the rhinos died of natural causes, while one was electrocuted. With the recent death of a 25-year-old rhino in the Amaltari area, the total number of rhino deaths this year has reached four.

In the previous fiscal year, 28 rhinos had died in the Park area. According to the 2021 census, there were 694 rhinos in Chitwan National Park.

People’s News Monitoring Service.