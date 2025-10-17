Washington, Oct 17: Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal has highlighted Nepal’s rich natural and cultural heritage and encouraged the global community to visit the country.

Minister Khanal, who is currently in the USA to attend the World Bank-sponsored programs, made the remarks on Thursday while participating in a World Bank Group discussion on “Sustainable Tourism: Employment, Livelihoods, and Economic Growth.”

He emphasized that Nepal always offers warm hospitality to tourists and provides world-class services.

Representatives from several countries participated in the program.

People's News Monitoring Service