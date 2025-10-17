Kathmandu, Oct 17: On the third day of the ongoing Nepal Communist Party (UML) central committee meeting, central member Ushakiran Timsina urged party chairman KP Sharma Oli to resign. Speaking during discussions on Oli’s special report on Friday, Timsina said political responsibility in Nepal now lies with party reorganizations, and UML also needs restructuring.

“The Nepali Congress has already started this process. Our chairman must resign to open the door to resolving the country’s political deadlock,” Timsina said. She added that the party cannot function effectively under the current structure and that Oli taking leave would send a positive signal nationwide. She also held Oli morally responsible for the Gen Z rebellion and its consequences, questioning the involvement of foreign entities and whether the party leadership dares to investigate.

Timsina further questioned the impact of Oli’s 11-year leadership on the communist movement and stressed that UML must focus on new elections rather than parliamentary restoration. “We need to concentrate on elections. With new leadership, UML can revive and reconnect with the public,” she said.

Another central member, Arvind Singh, criticized Oli’s political report, approved by the party convention on Bhadra 22, as failing within 24 hours. Singh said the leadership’s tendency to filter information limits objective analysis and could lead the party astray.

Singh highlighted that public anger is now directed more at the chairman and the group controlling him than the party itself. He stressed that transferring responsibility is the only way to secure UML’s future. He also called for renewing Vidya Bhandari’s party membership to help restore active party work.

Leaders had already demanded Oli’s resignation on the first and second days of the meeting. Singh warned that continuing the same failed strategies and boycotting elections could provoke further confrontation and stressed the need for an objective evaluation of public protests against corruption and misgovernance.

People's News Monitoring Service