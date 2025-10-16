LHASA, March 16, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Town in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held in Xizang on Saturday, during which farmers held "chema" (a wooden box filled with colorful grains and barley flour, symbolizing good luck and prosperity in Tibetan culture), sang songs, and toasted each other with barley wine. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has successfully found integrated pathways for rural development and cultural inheritance over the past 60 years since the region's founding, according to a report issued on Thursday.

In advancing rural development across Xizang, governments at all levels have introduced targeted policies to guide and support the protection and revitalization of traditional villages, notes the report titled "Harmony Between Tradition and Modernity: Rural Development and Cultural Inheritance in China's Xizang."

Financial investment in these villages has increased, with support directed toward infrastructure upgrades and cultural heritage projects. Efforts have also been made to cultivate culturally distinctive local brands, says the report, which was jointly issued by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency.

In the course of rural development, Xizang has actively promoted cultural revitalization tailored to the specific conditions of each village. By integrating cultural heritage with well-conceived village planning, it has built facilities such as museums and cultural squares, creating platforms for preserving and revitalizing fine traditional culture.

Additionally, digital technologies have been widely used to broaden the channels for cultural dissemination via the internet to enhance the market competitiveness of cultural products, the report points out.

In advancing high-quality rural tourism, Xizang has systematically explored and thoughtfully utilized its cultural resources to enrich the cultural essence of rural travel experiences and develop regionally distinctive cultural tourism products. By leveraging natural resources such as mountains, waters, and forests, the region is developing ecotourism to enrich the visitor experience.

Xizang also places great importance on building its talent pool by nurturing and supporting teams of inheritors of intangible cultural heritage to ensure the continuity of traditional culture. Skills training programs have been launched to enhance villagers' cultural literacy and employment capabilities, according to the report.

