October 16, Kathmandu: US President Donald Trump has claimed that India will no longer buy oil from Russia.

Addressing a press conference at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my friend. We have a very good relationship,” he said, adding, “I wasn’t happy when India was buying oil from Russia, but today Modi assured me that India will stop doing so. This is a big step. Now we must get China to do the same.”

The United States had already imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India in August 2025 for purchasing oil from Russia. Earlier, a 25 percent “reciprocal” tariff had also been applied, bringing India’s total tariff burden to 50 percent.

Responding to a media question, Trump said, “Recently, Sergio Gor, who is set to become the new US ambassador, met Prime Minister Modi. After that meeting, Sergio told me that Modi likes Trump. But I want to make sure the word ‘like’ isn’t taken the wrong way. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s political career.”

He further added, “I’ve been observing India for years. Governments there often change almost every year. But my friend Modi has been there for a long time. He has now assured me that India will no longer buy oil from Russia. Although it won’t stop immediately, the process has already begun.”

After the Russia–Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, Europe banned Russian oil imports, forcing Moscow to redirect its exports to Asia.

Reports show that in 2021, India imported only 0.2 percent of its oil from Russia. But by 2025, Russia had become India’s largest oil supplier, providing an average of 1.67 million barrels per day, nearly 37 percent of India’s total demand.

India has been purchasing oil from Russia at cheaper rates than from other suppliers. Indian private companies have long-term contracts with Russian firms, which Indian officials say cannot be terminated overnight.

India continues to buy oil from Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.