At present, Nepal finds itself inside a dark tunnel with no visible outlet ahead. The existing constitution has failed to function effectively, yet those engaged in political negotiations appear intent on preserving this non-functional framework—contrary to the spirit of the Gen-Z demonstrators. We all know that an election cannot solve the current crisis, and yet, valuable time and huge funds are being wasted in its name. Doubts also persist over whether the election will even take place on time.

Since the promulgation of the interim constitution that suspended the 1990 constitution, we have consistently advocated for the restoration of that very document—once praised by national leaders as one of the finest constitutions in the world. When there is no exit visible at the end of this dark tunnel, it is only wise to return to the point where the journey began: the 1990 Constitution, which provides space for all political actors to be accommodated within a democratic framework.

The Gen-Z movement has raised the demand for a directly elected prime minister to ensure political stability. However, given Nepal’s delicate geopolitical environment, such a system could prove harmful. History shows that many dictators have emerged through direct elections to executive power. If such a provision is ever introduced, it must include strong checks and balances to prevent authoritarianism. Moreover, as defense and foreign affairs are highly sensitive matters, they should remain under the guardianship of a constitutional monarchy.

The Gen-Z movement also saw infiltration by various external groups. The interim government appeared dominated by American NGOs, with visible involvement of the “Tibetan Original Blood” (ToB) faction and U.S. Youth Council–trained activists. These developments clearly point to foreign interference during the September 8 unrest. Such intrusion into Nepal’s domestic politics risks turning the country into a geopolitical flashpoint between India and China.

Given these alarming trends, it is imperative that Nepal returns to the 1990 Constitution—the only viable path toward national stability, sovereignty, and unity.