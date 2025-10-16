Kathmandu, October 16: The Nepal government deported six Sri Lankan nationals, accused of crime in Sri Lanka, to Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Nepal Police had arrested a suspect and his accomplices involved in the murder of underworld member Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” inside a court premises in Sri Lanka.

According to police sources, six people—including the main accused, Ishara Siuwandi—were arrested from Bhaktapur on Monday night.

Interpol had issued a red notice against Siuwandi. Along with her, Dinesh Nikantha, Nidesh Shamantha, Jeewathsan Kankarasa, Kendy Wastiyampilai, and Thaksi Nanthakumar were also arrested on charges of assisting her.

Director General of the Department of Immigration, Ram Chandra Tiwari, said that the six Sri Lankan nationals presented by the police have been deported. “Since they were found to be staying illegally in Nepal, a decision has been made to deport them,” he said.

According to Tuesday’s decision, the group was sent back to Sri Lanka on Wednesday. On February 19, Ganemulla Sanjeewa was murdered inside the Hulfsdorp Court premises in Colombo. Reports indicate that Ishara Siuwandi had brought the pistol used in the murder into the court and handed it over to the shooter.

After the killing, Siuwandi escaped to India by boat and later entered Nepal, taking advantage of the open border between Nepal and India, where she began living in Bhaktapur. Investigations have revealed that the other five suspects assisted her during her stay in Nepal.

