By P.R. Pradhan

Nepal stands at a critical crossroads. It has been a month since the tragic events of September 8, when security forces under the K.P. Sharma Oli-led government opened fire on peaceful Gen-Z demonstrators protesting rampant corruption and the ban on social media. The use of lethal force left 76 people dead and over two thousand injured — a national tragedy that has shaken public confidence in the state.

Following the killings, on September 9, enraged protesters broadened their demands. They called for the dissolution of the House of Representatives, suspension of the existing constitution, introduction of an interim constitution, formation of an interim government, and strong action against those responsible for corruption and the killings — including the outgoing Prime Minister Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

That same day, angry demonstrators set fire to several public and private properties, including the Parliament building in Baneshwor, the Federal Secretariat at Singha Durbar, and the Supreme Court. These fires destroyed valuable national documents and inflicted irreparable losses. Although there may have been infiltration or provocation by vested interest groups, the primary responsibility lies with the former government, whose excessive use of force ignited the chaos. The fact that live bullets were fired at protesters’ heads and chests indicates clear intent to kill. Yet, the former rulers have shown no remorse.

The Gen-Z movement was largely non-political, led by youths under 28 who sought accountability, justice, and reform. However, speculation has since grown that some Western-backed groups have attempted to hijack the movement for their own purposes. The dialogue between the Gen-Z representatives and authorities resulted in an agreement to dissolve the House and form an interim government tasked with holding elections on March 5, 2026. But the election was never part of the demonstrators’ initial demands, and doubts remain whether it will even take place.

So far, except for the dissolution of the House of Representatives, none of the major demands have been fulfilled. The provincial structures remain intact, corrupt leaders and those responsible for the killings have not been arrested, and the same old political figures are reemerging with threats against the current administration. This ongoing impunity highlights the weakness of the current constitution. Prime Minister Sushila Karki herself faces constitutional limitations that prevent her from taking decisive action against those culpable.

The current constitution, kept alive artificially like a patient on a ventilator, cannot deliver peace, development, or stability. It was drafted under external pressure and has instead weakened national unity and sovereignty. Today, Nepal’s domestic politics is fragmented by groups backed by competing foreign powers, pushing the nation deeper into instability.

The only sustainable way out of the crisis is to restore the 1990 Constitution — a document that upheld national sovereignty and provided a balanced political framework. Under that system, a permanent institution such as the monarchy could handle foreign affairs and national defence, ensuring long-term stability beyond partisan politics.

While Nepal remains mired in political confusion, its two neighbours — India and China — are rapidly advancing toward global economic power status. Nepal cannot afford to lag behind. It must redirect its energy from endless political games and repeated elections toward economic transformation and good governance.

The country needs a sustainable political system rooted in national interests. Combating corruption, increasing domestic revenue, reducing the foreign trade deficit, promoting industrialization, expanding infrastructure, and adopting modern technologies such as artificial intelligence should top the national agenda. At the same time, more investment must be directed toward education and healthcare to strengthen human capital.

Nepal’s progress depends on a collective commitment to put national interests above personal or partisan gains. This is the defining challenge of our time. The nation must identify and isolate foreign-influenced elements and reaffirm its sovereignty through unity, discipline, and self-reliance. Only by doing so can Nepal rebuild trust in governance, achieve prosperity, and secure its rightful place among rapidly advancing nations.

In this crucial moment, the call is clear: keep the nation above all.