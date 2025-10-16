Kathmandu, October 16: K.P. Sharma Oli, Chairman, UML, has said that he is ready to step down from leadership if the party directs him to do so. Addressing the 10th Central Committee meeting of the UML that began on Wednesday at Rambagh Palace in Bhanimandal, Lalitpur, he stated that he would not resign just because of what is said on social media.

“If the party’s Central Committee says so and issues an order, I am happy to step down from leadership. But I will not abandon the country in a difficult situation, nor will I resign just because someone says so on social media,” Chairman Oli said.

“It’s not Facebook that decides whether I should leave the party leadership—it’s the committee. When the committee decides, I am fully ready to hand over leadership gladly. Members of this committee should not run after populism by going outside and making comments,” he added.

Commenting on the Gen-Z movement, Oli remarked that those carrying the national flag could not be the ones to set fire to Singha Durbar (the main government secretariat). He said that certain elements who dislike Nepal’s achievements, values, culture, and pride have also come to despise the nation’s property and heritage. He emphasized that those carrying the national flag would never burn public property, homes, or industries, nor would they seize police uniforms or weapons.

Oli said that the incidents of September 8 and 9 (Bhadra 23 and 24) were unexpected. He stressed that democracy was not granted by the state but achieved by the people themselves—and it is the people who must protect it. He made it clear that UML is not a party that sways with the wind like the seeds of a silk-cotton tree. Rather, it is a party committed to patriotism, nationalism, development, and social justice, he said.

Oli also called upon all political parties to unite in the national interest given the current situation.

Following the Gen-Z movement, UML has come under pressure to hold its national convention. The party has proposed to hold its 11th National General Convention in Pokhara from December 12 to 14 (Mangsir 27–29). The ongoing Central Committee meeting, which will last three days, is expected to finalize the exact dates.

Fifteen-Point Proposal

During the meeting, Chairman Oli presented a special 15-point proposal.

The proposal begins with the events of September 8, referring to the Gen-Z movement. It also includes the attack on the Parliament building, shootings, and killings. It covers the tragic incidents of September 9, the current government’s role, the dissolution of the House of Representatives, the investigation commission, issues of misinformation and conspiracies, as well as matters related to elections, the fragile state of peace and security, corruption control, and good governance.

People’s News Monitoring Service.