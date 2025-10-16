Kathmandu, October 16: The government led by Sushila Karki has recalled Nepal’s residential ambassadors to 11 different countries who were appointed during KP Oli’s tenure.

According to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel, the decision was made during the Cabinet meeting held at Singha Durbar on Thursday. He informed that ambassadors to China, Germany, Malaysia, Israel, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan have been recalled.

Kharel said that the recalled ambassadors must return to Nepal by Kartik 20, 2082 (early November 2025).

He stated, “The government has decided to recall the ambassadors currently serving in China, Germany, Malaysia, Israel, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan, and they are required to return to Nepal by Kartik 20, 2082.”

However, the government has not recalled the ambassador to India.

Minister Kharel also informed that the government has approved a grant of 10 million US dollars from the World Bank to strengthen public financial management.

Likewise, he said the government has decided to establish joint investment with Indian companies to promote electricity trade between Nepal and India.

He added that approval has been granted for the construction of two major 400 kV cross-border transmission lines — the Inaruwa–Purnia line in eastern Nepaland theDodhara–Bareilly line in the far west.

People’s News Monitoring Service.