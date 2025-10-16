Kathmandu Oct 16: On Thursday, the price of gold in the Nepali market increased by Rs 2,50,000 per tola. According to the Nepal Precious Metals Dealers’ Association, gold climbed further compared to Wednesday, reaching Rs 2,50,900 per tola, marking an all-time high.

The association reported that 10 grams of gold on Thursday reached Rs 2,15,105.

Previously, on Wednesday, the price of minted gold was Rs 2,48,900 per tola. Based on this, Thursday’s increase of Rs 2,000 pushed gold to a record level.

Silver prices also rose, with the rate increasing from Rs 3,240 per tola on Wednesday to Rs 3,275 on Thursday.

People's News Monitoring Service