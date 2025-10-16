Bhairahawa, Oct 16: Thai AirAsia will resume flights from Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) in Bhairahwa starting October 26 ( Kartik 9). The flights between Bhairahwa and Bangkok will operate twice a week, on Sundays and Wednesdays.

AirAsia had already obtained permission in June to operate flights from Bangkok to Bhairahwa and had opened ticket bookings. The minimum fare from Bhairahwa to Thailand has been set at NPR 13,036.

For the first flight on November 9, the ticket fare is NPR 17,855. Subsequent flights on November 12, 16, and 19 have been priced at NPR 13,036. These fares were listed on AirAsia’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the fares may fluctuate. For example, the fare for November 23 shows NPR 15,035, while later flights remain at NPR 13,036.

According to the schedule, the AirAsia flight will arrive in Bhairahwa at 12:15 pm and depart for Bangkok an hour later at 1:15 pm.

AirAsia had also operated flights during last year’s winter schedule, but operations were suspended from Chaitra (around March). Flights are set to restart from Gautam Buddha International Airport in November.

Pratap Babu Tiwari, General Manager of GBIA, said that the airport administration is prepared for international flights, ensuring passenger convenience and safety.

He also noted that tourism entrepreneurs will play a key role in maintaining the continuity of the Bhairahwa–Bangkok flights.

Jazeera Airlines has also shown interest in operating flights from Bhairahwa. The private sector has been disappointed as the airport could not function effectively for a long period after its inauguration.

