Kathmandu, October 16: The International Calendar (Panchang) Decision Committee has announced the auspicious timings for Bhai Tika, the concluding day of the Hindu festival Tihar (Deepawali), for major cities around the world. The committee determined the suitable times based on astronomical calculations that consider the lunar date (Tithi), constellation (Nakshatra), and geographical location.

According to the Committee, the most auspicious time for Bhai Tika in Nepal is 11:39 a.m. on Kartik 6, 2082 (October 23, 2025).

Similarly, in New Delhi, India, the auspicious time is 11:55 a.m. on October 23, in New York, USA, at 11:55 a.m., and in London, United Kingdom, at 11:37 a.m.

Auspicious timings have also been published for other cities in Europe and North America:

Paris, France: 11:21 a.m.

Frankfurt, Germany: 11:43 a.m.

Copenhagen, Denmark: 11:25 a.m.

Toronto and Vancouver, Canada: 11:25 a.m.

Oslo, Norway: 11:43 a.m.

Geneva, Switzerland: 11:45 a.m.

Texas, USA: 11:57 a.m.

California, USA: 11:41 a.m.

Chicago, USA: 11:35 a.m.

For Asian countries, the auspicious times are as follows:

Tokyo, Japan: 11:42 a.m.

Seoul, South Korea: 11:21 a.m.

Singapore: 11:58 a.m.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 11:57 a.m.

Bangkok, Thailand: 11:41 a.m.

Yangon, Myanmar: 11:55 a.m.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 11:55 a.m.

Doha, Qatar: 11:55 a.m.

Tel Aviv, Israel: 11:45 a.m.

In Australia, including Sydney and Melbourne, Bhai Tika falls on October 22, and the auspicious time has been determined accordingly.

The World Federation of Astrologers and the International Panchang Decision Committee have clarified that despite announcement of the auspicious time, people may also perform the Tika ritual at any convenient time during the day.

People’s News Monitoring Service.