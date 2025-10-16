Bharatpur, Oct 16: Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, coordinator of the organizing committee of the CPN (Maoist Centre) general convention, has said that serious security negligence was the main reason behind the violent incidents during the September 8 protests in Kathmandu.

Speaking to party leaders and activists on Friday morning (October 11) in Bharatpur, Chitwan, he said, “The youth-led protests were purely peaceful. But the government’s lack of preparation and failure to handle the situation sensitively turned it violent. Targeting the heads and chests of young people in college uniforms when firing was internationally embarrassing.”

He added that he returned to Kathmandu on the night of September 8 and convened an emergency party meeting. The Maoist Centre immediately issued an official decision, declaring the protest victims as martyrs, forming a high-level investigation committee, and demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

“We gave legitimacy to the protests, urged opposition parties to adopt a common stance, and worked to guide the country toward a peaceful solution through direct coordination,” he said.

Prachanda noted that security risks increased on September 9 while leaving a meeting with opposition parties at Singha Durbar. He said he personally sought protection and had to stay safely inside Singha Durbar in coordination with the Nepali Army.

“No one took us away, we evaluated the situation and moved to a safe location with the help of security forces,” he clarified.

He commented that Nepal’s current political situation leaves no better option than elections. He emphasized that all parties should now focus on the electoral process.

“The President, Prime Minister, major political parties, and the international community have all concluded that elections are the immediate priority. The people will also choose the path of change through elections,” he said.

Although the possibility of reinstating the Parliament exists, he said that agenda has now become secondary. He added that all parties except CPN-UML have agreed to participate in elections.

Prachanda also mentioned that even within the UML, the majority members do not support for elections. “Sooner or later, all parties will participate in the elections,” he said.

Regarding party unity, he said that long-standing discussions on leftist unity are now reaching a conclusion. “Party unification within the Socialist Front will happen in the first phase. The announcement will come in a few days. Our long-term goal is to unite all leftist forces under one banner reaching UML,” he said.

He urged party workers to see elections as an opportunity to work in favor of the people. “The Maoist Centre is certain to regain public trust and become a mainstream party again. We must all go united to the elections,” he added.

People's News Monitoring Service