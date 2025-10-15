By Nirmal P. Acharya

China's grand military parade on September 3 actually declared that the US cannot defeat China militarily. Recently, China's counter-sanctions against the US in trade have once again declared that the US cannot win in the trade war.

On October 9 and 10, China imposed stricter controls on the United States regarding rare earths, lithium batteries, graphite, super-hard materials, etc., imposed relevant fees on US ships, and launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Qualcomm. China launched such a series of countermeasures against the United States in such a concentrated manner within 48 hours, which is truly extraordinary.

This time, China is no longer keeping a low profile, nor is it enduring any longer. It is no longer hiding itself behind ants or burying its head in the sand to avoid detection. Instead, it has directly drawn its sword against the United States, even daring to overturn the table in anger.

Everyone can already sense that the United States has no more cards to play against China. Even if it tries to fabricate something out of thin air, there are no more cards available. Imposing a 100% tariff on China and implementing key software export controls have become familiar tactics for China, not only showing their exhaustion but also giving the impression of being their last desperate attempt.

The current trade war seems to have been initiated by China suddenly. In fact, China was well prepared for it. To win this war, China has been making meticulous and arduous preparations for decades. In recent times, China has been constantly demonstrating its military, technological, and manufacturing capabilities. This is a clear show of force by China, using strong hard power to counter the hard power of the United States and using strong willpower to oppose the hegemonic system of the United States.

Let's put it bluntly: the United States is on the decline.

However, Nepal is still struggling in the political quagmire set up by the United States. For decades, the only job of political parties has been to campaign. All political leaders are either engaged in campaigning or preparing for it. Apart from campaigning, they basically do nothing else.

It seems that Nepal will adhere to the American political system to the end. When the American political system collapses in the United States itself, perhaps we will still see Nepal persisting in following the American political system.