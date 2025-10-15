By Sharachchandra Bhandary

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, School of Journalism and Communication at Renmin University of China has organized a two-week training for media professionals of 15 Asian countries in Beijing.

Welcoming the participants at the lecture hall of the School of Journalism, Wei Xin, Counsellor at the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the objective of hosting training is to foster cooperation and provide firsthand information about China.

She said, "As the media is regarded as the Fourth Estate, playing a pivotal role in the political, economic, and people lives of a society. In the information age, the role of the media is more critical than ever. It is not merely a channel for transmitting information but also an important medium for promoting exchanges and understanding among people of different countries."

China and neighboring countries maintain close exchanges and cooperation, she said adding, "By organizing this training, we aim to create a platform for media professionals from China and neighboring countries to strengthen experience sharing, resource exchanges, and enhance professional capabilities, thereby fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people bonds among our nations."

Renmin University of China is the first comprehensive research university established by the People’s Republic of China. Its School of Journalism and Communication is also the first higher education institution for journalism in New China, renowned as the Cradle of Journalists in New China.

Yan Yan, Associated Dean of International Affairs of the University, highlighting the academic discourses of the Renmin University expressed her belief that the training will be instrumental for participants to gain a comprehensive and objective understanding of China's current development and innovative practices of Chinese media industry.

The participants of the training include senior journalists from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, among others.

The training includes in-depth lectures on China's development model and media industry, as well as opportunities for communication and intellectual exchanges with senior scholars, field visits to leading media outlets, platform companies, and technology enterprises, in addition to a trip to Zhengzhou, Henan Province to have a firsthand experience of contemporary China's development pulse.