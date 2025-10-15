By Rabi Raj Thapa

Nepal is unique in many ways. It has Mount Everest; Gautama Buddha was born in Nepal; and Nepal was the only Hindu kingdom ruled by a Hindu monarch since time immemorial. That tells a lot about a place and its system. Geography is normally static, whereas systems, regimes, and rulers are ever-changing and dynamic. Today, Nepal is once again standing at a crossroads, unable to determine its right path.

Every adult and senior citizen passes through a Gen-Z’s age. It is a life cycle. Normally, it is the duty of parents to protect, educate, train, and produce a healthy, happy, and self-reliant new generation that can lead and protect the people and their nation.

Many of the Gen-Baby Boomers or Gen-Ys or Gen-Xs who crossed that age threshold failed in their duty and betrayed the successive generations. The Gen-Z uprising is the result of that. They became so frustrated and irritated with government corruption—especially corrupt leaders and civil servants, the corrupt systems they nurtured and exploited, the lack of employment, and the exhibitionist extravagance of #NepoKids—that they erupted into a volcanic rage that engulfed all the good national assets we had.

But this recent Gen-Z protest also could not save itself from the hidden conspiracies and acts of sabotage by Nepali and foreign Deep States that diverted and exploited the genuine aspirations of our youths who sacrificed their lives.

The situation in Nepal is another good example of the Western Deep State’s extra-territorial design and capacity to determine the destiny of third-world countries.

Many Gen-Zs may not have the faintest idea or ever imagined burning down the Supreme Court, entering the Singha Durbar premises, breaking into prisons, and looting the arms and ammunition of security forces. How could those innocent students imagine that Balen Shah, Sudan Gurung, and TOB were also deeply embedded behind their sincere and genuine expressions of frustration and hope? Now, when the old corrupt regime of the republican trio—Oli, Deuba, and Prachanda—fell like a house of cards, new heads emerged out of the blue, just as in 2008.

The sudden rise of Sudan Gurung and the revelation of TOB is as surprising as the declaration of secularism and federalism in Nepal. Before the fires at the Supreme Court and Singha Durbar were even extinguished, they began storming government offices to claim and recommend the premiership. Names for the new prime minister began to be voiced from the mob—something quite unusual.

This was another jolt to the common Nepali people, who had already witnessed the imposition of secularism and the dethronement of the king and elimination of the monarchy by the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly in 2008.

The recent Gen-Z movement has once more displayed the latent power of NGOs insulated by Deep States across South Asia and their ability to install popular shadow governments through deceit and conspiracy.

Now the time has come to compare and reflect upon all the systems we have adopted and discarded in haste. Was the two-pillar system of “King in the Parliament,” promulgated by the Constitution of 1990, so bad? If not, why can we not adopt—with necessary amendments—what we had then, instead of falling into the conflict trap over and over again? The world has gone too far ahead, leaving countries like Nepal almost insignificant and worthless day by day. This new government is going through a litmus test of trust and confidence. Very few countries in the world community have cared to recognize PM Sushila Karki’s government, except notably the Dalai Lama. The great paradox of this government is that it is still looking for a dynamic foreign minister even after one month of formation.

Let’s pray and urge the government: don’t let the dreams of the 76 Gen-Z martyrs and those injured Gen-Z protestors go in vain.