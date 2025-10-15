By Our Reporter

Political tension is again heating up in Kathmandu. Major parties are weighing a legal challenge against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, saying the move has thrown Nepal into deeper uncertainty just weeks after the Gen Z-led protests shook the streets.

Sources say both the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML are preparing to head to court, arguing the House was dissolved unconstitutionally while its monsoon session was still in progress. The move, if filed, could test the limits of the interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The controversy stems from a dramatic chain of events last month. Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 under mounting pressure. Three days later, President Ram Chandra Paudel, acting on Karki’s recommendation, dissolved the House and declared new elections for March 5, 2026. The order, issued at 11 p.m. on September 12, was signed by Deputy Secretary Rupesh Jung Thapa from the President’s Office.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat said talks are underway among the major forces to challenge the move in court. “The country is drifting into confusion and insecurity. The government looks unprepared for elections, so parties are keeping the legal door open,” he said.

The UML, which had immediately denounced the dissolution, is also exploring joint legal action. Its publicity chief, Rajendra Gautam, said discussions are being held with other opposition forces. “This interim government doesn’t look election-focused. We disagree with the dissolution and are looking for options,” he told reporters.

Behind the scenes, Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has been liaising with UML leaders on behalf of party president Sher Bahadur Deuba. If the Supreme Court reinstates the House, insiders say a new Congress-led coalition could emerge.

Inside the Congress, Deuba’s faction is pushing for a legal fight, while general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma are expected to outline their positions at the Central Committee meeting on October 12.

The UML, meanwhile, appears ready to act. Party leader Mahesh Basnet said on Wednesday that the party would soon move the Supreme Court to demand the House’s reinstatement. “Discussions are ongoing about whether the case will be filed directly by the party or through legal experts,” he said at a press briefing in Chyasal.

In a statement issued on September 13, UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel said the President’s move, made on the Prime Minister’s advice, violated the constitution. “The Supreme Court has already ruled that dissolving the House to seek a new mandate is unconstitutional. Our party rejects this dissolution outright,” he declared.

The Maoist Centre has so far stayed out of the legal debate, choosing instead to focus on election preparations. But as pressure builds, it may soon have to pick a side in what could become one of Nepal’s most significant constitutional showdowns in years.