Kathmandu, October 15: The Kathmandu District Court has ordered former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara to be remanded in custody for the duration of the investigation. The order was issued by a bench of Judge Harka Bahadur Kshetri.

Mahara was arrested on charges of smuggling gold through electronic cigarettes (vapes). The hearing on his case was held on Tuesday in Judge Kshetri’s bench. After the conclusion of arguments on Wednesday, the court ordered that he be kept in custody.

People’s News Monitoring Service.