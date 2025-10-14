Kathmandu, Oct 14: A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The petition was filed by Bipana Sharma and Ayush Badal, postgraduate law students at Kathmandu University.

They argue that the appointment of Sushila Karki as Prime Minister is unconstitutional and have demanded that all decisions made by an unconstitutional Prime Minister be annulled. The writ also seeks an interim order to halt the implementation of decisions made by the Prime Minister and the government.

However, the writ has not yet been registered. The Supreme Court administration said it is currently under review.

-People's News Monitoring Service