Kathmandu, Oct 14: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said that those who behave as if they are the state, even when they are no longer in government, will be given an “organic treatment.”

He made the remark today while ending the hunger strike of Madan Budha of Achham, who had been on an indefinite fast demanding representation of the Far West region in the government.

Aryal said that although the government has changed, some people still act as if they are part of it, and the government is working to eliminate that tendency.

“Even when they are not in the government, they act as if they still are, as if they themselves are the state. The government is treating that disorder in an organic way,” said Minister Aryal. “It’s a distortion, it’s a disease, and we are treating that disease through our own natural means.”

He further added, “You’ve got a new government now. But who still holds power behind the scenes? Why are people still making noise? Even when not in power, look at the number of security personnel they still carry. Some have 52 people following them, some 47. How could they say ‘I am the state’?”

