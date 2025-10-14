Kathmandu, Oct 14 : The Supreme Court has decided to resume the registration and hearing of all types of writ petitions starting today, Tuesday. Services at the court had been disrupted since the arson during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9.

According to court spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala, partial services are being resumed from today after the court suffered major damage due to incidents of arson, vandalism, stone-pelting, and looting during the protests.

A full meeting of the Supreme Court held on October 12 decided to begin registering and hearing writ petitions as well as applications under Sections 157 of the Civil Procedure Code, 2017, and Sections 73, 137, and 155 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 2017.

Previously, only habeas corpus and urgent petitions were being registered and heard.

The old Supreme Court building was completely destroyed in the fire on September 9, making it unfit for use. A temporary structure has been set up in the annex building.

The second floor of the five-storey building now houses the office of Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, Chief Registrar Bimal Poudel, and two separate courtrooms.

Similarly, arrangements have been made for other judges and registrars to work on the fourth floor of the same building.

